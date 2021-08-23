Gulden Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $12.81 million and $189,828.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00376278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,106,501 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

