GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.