H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

