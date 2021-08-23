Hacken Token (HAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Hacken Token has a market cap of $58.11 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,088,179 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

