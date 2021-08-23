Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 108,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Halliburton worth $52,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.