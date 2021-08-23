Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $23.55 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $817,124,000 after buying an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 255,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.86. The company had a trading volume of 234,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.