Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,819.5% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 84.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,719. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

