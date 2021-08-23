Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.20. 35,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,809. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

