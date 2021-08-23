Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,016 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

