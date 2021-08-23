HaloDAO (RNBW) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.55 Million

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. HaloDAO has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $68,078.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 93.7% higher against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars.

