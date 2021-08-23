Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.55 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

