Halving Token Price Tops $0.0100 (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Halving Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Token has a market cap of $24,352.07 and $1,803.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.56 or 1.00060168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01024850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.43 or 0.06697753 BTC.

About Halving Token

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,673 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.