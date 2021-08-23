Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,694 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.90% of Pool worth $164,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $481.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

