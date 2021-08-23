Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.55% of The Cooper Companies worth $107,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,899. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.93 and a fifty-two week high of $445.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.11.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

