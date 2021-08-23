Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $482.21 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,406 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $482,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $155.00. 1,877,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,484,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

