Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $56.62 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.85% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $56,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,971. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

