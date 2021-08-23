Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,484 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 703,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,702,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

