Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 144,104 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,104 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $100,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,321. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

