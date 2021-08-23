Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 120,500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of JD.com worth $59,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $63.81. 585,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,472,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

