Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 31,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $199,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.