Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 69,133 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,760 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 69,133 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.52% of Cree worth $58,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cree by 32.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cree by 4.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,199 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cree by 14.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cree by 8.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,852 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

