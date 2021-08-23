Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 84,020 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 84,020 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $144.01. The stock had a trading volume of 263,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

