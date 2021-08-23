HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.93 million and $18.89 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.