Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

