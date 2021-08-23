Harmony (ONE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.29 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $76.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00147006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00832586 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,148,021,965 coins and its circulating supply is 10,445,197,965 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

