Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 190,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.