Harrington Investments INC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,251 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harrington Investments INC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.22. 299,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

