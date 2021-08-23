Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214,239 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 4.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 7.50% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $148,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. 433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,324. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

