Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 25.05% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 720,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1,529.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 489,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,392,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78.

