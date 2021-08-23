Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $202,863.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

