HashNet BitEco (HNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. HashNet BitEco has a market capitalization of $24,282.03 and $53.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HashNet BitEco is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

