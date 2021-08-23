Hathor Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $159.98 million and $4.25 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00130505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.62 or 0.99793830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.82 or 0.00998669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.85 or 0.06802855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

