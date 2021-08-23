Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.73

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

The company has a market cap of $652.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

