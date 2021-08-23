Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:HYACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

