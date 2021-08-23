HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.