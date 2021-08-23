HCW Biologics Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCWB) Quiet Period Set To End on August 30th

HCW Biologics’ (NASDAQ:HCWB) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. HCW Biologics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $4.08 on Monday. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

