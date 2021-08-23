Head-To-Head Contrast: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Regions Financial alerts:

This table compares Regions Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.66 billion 2.90 $1.09 billion $1.04 19.44 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 38.28% 15.63% 1.70% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Regions Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regions Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 2 9 9 0 2.35 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.04, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.