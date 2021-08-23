Head-To-Head Survey: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) vs. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CVR Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $13.36, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.73 $1.95 billion $0.92 14.82

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -15.03% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 7.06% 2.76%

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats CVR Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune diseases and oncology; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operated 89 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 46 hospitals, 70 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project consulting and development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

