HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $50.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

