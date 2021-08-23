Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties worth $38,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

