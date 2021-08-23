Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Healthpeak Properties worth $80,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 84.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

