Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.26 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $269.44 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00093938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00302396 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,463,248,624 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.