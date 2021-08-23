Hedget (HGET) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Hedget has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00008698 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $868,078.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00824043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00102096 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

