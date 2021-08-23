Hegic (HEGIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.89 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $100.19 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00822329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

