HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

HEI opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

