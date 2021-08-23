Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $511.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.