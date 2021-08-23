Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.60. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,847 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

