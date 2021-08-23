Helmet.insure Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $1.13 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,791,173 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

