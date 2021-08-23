HempCoin (THC) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $290.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,392.77 or 0.99982770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00074062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001024 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008807 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,129,532 coins and its circulating supply is 262,994,382 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

