Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $38.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $39.90 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $151.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $159.97 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $166.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.37 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $684.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

